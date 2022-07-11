Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bank of America Corporation (BAC) to new highs

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) on July 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.01, plunging -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.25 and dropped to $31.56 before settling in for the closing price of $31.86. Within the past 52 weeks, BAC’s price has moved between $30.45 and $50.11.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -1.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.70%. With a float of $8.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.14 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 208000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 830,524. In this transaction Pres, Merill Wealth Mgmt of this company sold 18,407 shares at a rate of $45.12, taking the stock ownership to the 281,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,200 for $48.22, making the entire transaction worth $106,091. This insider now owns 36,817 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 52.8 million, its volume of 38.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.17 in the near term. At $32.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.79.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 256.69 billion based on 8,056,881K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 93,851 M and income totals 31,978 M. The company made 24,550 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,067 M in sales during its previous quarter.