NIKE Inc. (NKE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.29% last month.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) kicked off on July 08, 2022, at the price of $106.58, down -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.6118 and dropped to $106.51 before settling in for the closing price of $108.13. Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has traded in a range of $99.53-$179.10.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 123.10%. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.58 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.74, operating margin of +16.03, and the pretax margin is +14.97.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 3,215,624. In this transaction EVP: CHRO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $107.19, taking the stock ownership to the 60,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s EVP: CHRO sold 10,025 for $104.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,045,065. This insider now owns 70,330 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +12.87 while generating a return on equity of 55.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.39% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) saw its 5-day average volume 7.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.89.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 17.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $108.86 in the near term. At $109.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $110.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.58. The third support level lies at $104.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 170.17 billion has total of 1,573,767K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,710 M in contrast with the sum of 6,046 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,234 M and last quarter income was 1,439 M.