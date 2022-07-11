No matter how cynical the overall market is, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) performance over the last week is recorded -0.19%

On July 08, 2022, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) opened at $3.24, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.27 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Price fluctuations for BBD have ranged from $2.94 to $4.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $7.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.69 billion.

The firm has a total of 87488 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.80%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -2.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD], we can find that recorded value of 27.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 40.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.30. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.16.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are currently 10,658,488K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,376 M according to its annual income of 4,067 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,721 M and its income totaled 1,342 M.