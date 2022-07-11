Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) performance over the last week is recorded -0.45%

Analyst Insights

On July 08, 2022, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) opened at $0.1205, higher 9.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1362 and dropped to $0.1205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for CSCW have ranged from $0.11 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.36%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.58 million, its volume of 13.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1327, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3606. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1386 in the near term. At $0.1452, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1543. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1229, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1138. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1072.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

There are currently 114,412K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,780 K according to its annual income of -8,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,183 K and its income totaled -2,144 K.

