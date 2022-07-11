Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) last year’s performance of -62.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 08, 2022, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) opened at $2.49, higher 29.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.63 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Price fluctuations for ONVO have ranged from $1.71 to $8.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -18.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.00% at the time writing. With a float of $8.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Organovo Holdings Inc. is 1.81%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 13,458. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $6.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 8,750 for $6.72, making the entire transaction worth $58,838. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -51.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31

Technical Analysis of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

Looking closely at Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 65371.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s (ONVO) raw stochastic average was set at 46.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. However, in the short run, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.67. Second resistance stands at $4.23. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.33.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Key Stats

There are currently 8,711K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,500 K according to its annual income of -11,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,500 K and its income totaled -1,910 K.