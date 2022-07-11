Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) last year’s performance of -62.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On July 08, 2022, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) opened at $2.49, higher 29.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.63 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Price fluctuations for ONVO have ranged from $1.71 to $8.53 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -18.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.00% at the time writing. With a float of $8.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Organovo Holdings Inc. is 1.81%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 13,458. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $6.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 8,750 for $6.72, making the entire transaction worth $58,838. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -51.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31

Technical Analysis of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

Looking closely at Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 65371.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s (ONVO) raw stochastic average was set at 46.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. However, in the short run, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.67. Second resistance stands at $4.23. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.33.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Key Stats

There are currently 8,711K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,500 K according to its annual income of -11,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,500 K and its income totaled -1,910 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) market cap hits 164.60 million

Steve Mayer -
Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) on July 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.25, soaring 28.33% from the previous trading day....
Read more

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -19.17% last month.

Shaun Noe -
July 08, 2022, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) trading session started at the price of $3.40, that was -2.06% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 513,090 K

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock priced at $3.49, down -4.47% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam