QCOM (QUALCOMM Incorporated) climbed 1.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) on July 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $132.52, soaring 1.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.39 and dropped to $131.62 before settling in for the closing price of $134.40. Within the past 52 weeks, QCOM’s price has moved between $118.22 and $193.58.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.00%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 45000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +29.16, and the pretax margin is +30.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 197,654. In this transaction SVP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 1,521 shares at a rate of $129.95, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,600 for $145.04, making the entire transaction worth $232,064. This insider now owns 855 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.91) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 112.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.34% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM], we can find that recorded value of 7.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.44.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $137.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $139.44. The third major resistance level sits at $142.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $128.19.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 150.53 billion based on 1,120,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,566 M and income totals 9,043 M. The company made 11,164 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,934 M in sales during its previous quarter.