Quotient Limited (QTNT) soared 4.35 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) kicked off on July 08, 2022, at the price of $0.2859, up 4.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3165 and dropped to $0.279 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Over the past 52 weeks, QTNT has traded in a range of $0.23-$3.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.30%. With a float of $77.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 436 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of -190.20, and the pretax margin is -245.61.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 20,025. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,808 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 216,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 66,666 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 483,333 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -250.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

The latest stats from [Quotient Limited, QTNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.69 million was superior to 1.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 221.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3911, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4899. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3243. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3391. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3618. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2868, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2641. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2493.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.64 million has total of 103,216K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,510 K in contrast with the sum of -125,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,790 K and last quarter income was -28,810 K.