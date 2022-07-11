Recent developments with CSX Corporation (CSX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.21 cents.

A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) stock priced at $29.22, down -0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.34 and dropped to $28.585 before settling in for the closing price of $29.24. CSX’s price has ranged from $28.09 to $38.63 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.70%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.19 billion.

In an organization with 21000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.24, operating margin of +41.20, and the pretax margin is +39.54.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of CSX Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 516,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $32.25, taking the stock ownership to the 320,763 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 22, when Company’s EVP & CLO sold 57,793 for $34.94, making the entire transaction worth $2,019,287. This insider now owns 174,861 shares in total.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.19 while generating a return on equity of 28.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.49% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CSX Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CSX Corporation (CSX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, CSX Corporation’s (CSX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.14. However, in the short run, CSX Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.36. Second resistance stands at $29.73. The third major resistance level sits at $30.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.22. The third support level lies at $27.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 63.58 billion, the company has a total of 2,174,260K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,522 M while annual income is 3,781 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,413 M while its latest quarter income was 859,000 K.