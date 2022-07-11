Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) with a beta value of 2.49 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) kicked off on July 08, 2022, at the price of $0.743, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.721 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has traded in a range of $0.52-$11.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -45.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.20%. With a float of $56.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 429 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -107.18, operating margin of -508.01, and the pretax margin is -465.16.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 12.13%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -464.76 while generating a return on equity of -12.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 70.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.4 million, its volume of 3.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9671, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1076. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8197 in the near term. At $0.8993, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6907, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6413. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5617.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.70 million has total of 63,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,720 K in contrast with the sum of -17,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,370 K and last quarter income was -14,650 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

QCOM (QUALCOMM Incorporated) climbed 1.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) on July 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $132.52, soaring 1.20% from the previous trading day....
Read more

7.23% volatility in Canaan Inc. (CAN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
July 08, 2022, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) trading session started at the price of $3.62, that was 5.12% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) average volume reaches $11.31M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
On July 08, 2022, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) opened at $26.64, lower -0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam