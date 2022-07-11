Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 1.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock priced at $50.52, down -0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.92 and dropped to $50.41 before settling in for the closing price of $50.71. VZ’s price has ranged from $45.55 to $56.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.20 billion.

In an organization with 118400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.73, operating margin of +23.92, and the pretax margin is +22.02.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 80,112. In this transaction EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of this company sold 1,558 shares at a rate of $51.42, taking the stock ownership to the 33,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 1,558 for $50.94, making the entire transaction worth $79,365. This insider now owns 34,961 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 29.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.58% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verizon Communications Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 23.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 49.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.98. However, in the short run, Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.80. Second resistance stands at $51.12. The third major resistance level sits at $51.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.10. The third support level lies at $49.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 212.96 billion, the company has a total of 4,199,644K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 133,613 M while annual income is 22,065 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,554 M while its latest quarter income was 4,580 M.