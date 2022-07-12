$1.95M in average volume shows that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is heading in the right direction

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) on July 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.63, plunging -6.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.65 and dropped to $3.42 before settling in for the closing price of $3.67. Within the past 52 weeks, HYLN’s price has moved between $2.69 and $10.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -119.00%. With a float of $109.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 32.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1189.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.59 in the near term. At $3.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.27. The third support level lies at $3.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 594.74 million based on 173,568K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 200 K and income totals -96,050 K. The company made 340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.