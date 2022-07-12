A look at Great Panther Mining Limited’s (GPL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on July 11, 2022, with Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) stock priced at $0.13, down -11.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. GPL’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $0.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 24.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.00%. With a float of $448.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1094 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.72, operating margin of -19.37, and the pretax margin is -22.74.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Great Panther Mining Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.10%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -22.76 while generating a return on equity of -41.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Great Panther Mining Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Looking closely at Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Great Panther Mining Limited’s (GPL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1677, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2589. However, in the short run, Great Panther Mining Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1209. Second resistance stands at $0.1318. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1386. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1032, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0964. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0855.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.59 million, the company has a total of 448,932K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 185,680 K while annual income is -42,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,430 K while its latest quarter income was -8,890 K.