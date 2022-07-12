A look at Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 11, 2022, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) opened at $16.01, higher 159.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.00 and dropped to $15.85 before settling in for the closing price of $8.88. Price fluctuations for PLRX have ranged from $3.96 to $28.02 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.40% at the time writing. With a float of $32.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.12 million.

The firm has a total of 91 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of -1288.10, and the pretax margin is -1284.51.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is 8.96%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.75) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1284.51 while generating a return on equity of -40.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 124.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pliant Therapeutics Inc., PLRX], we can find that recorded value of 16.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 387.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 177.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.77. The third major resistance level sits at $32.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.08.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

There are currently 36,169K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 820.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,570 K according to its annual income of -97,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,250 K and its income totaled -28,100 K.