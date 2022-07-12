Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is -0.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) kicked off on July 11, 2022, at the price of $0.70, down -5.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.709 and dropped to $0.645 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has traded in a range of $0.49-$8.09.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.20%. With a float of $128.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 28,574. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 43,920 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 289,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 73,312 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $47,696. This insider now owns 262,047 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6579, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9441. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6977 in the near term. At $0.7353, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7617. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6073. The third support level lies at $0.5697 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 92.68 million has total of 144,599K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,100 K in contrast with the sum of -158,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 470 K and last quarter income was -28,070 K.