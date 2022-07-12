Search
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) 20 Days SMA touches 1.96%: The odds favor the bear

On July 11, 2022, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) opened at $1.61, lower -7.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6298 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Price fluctuations for BNGO have ranged from $1.16 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.60% at the time writing. With a float of $284.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 299 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of -428.79, and the pretax margin is -434.64.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 16,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 13,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s President and CEO bought 5,025 for $3.99, making the entire transaction worth $20,037. This insider now owns 5,025 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -402.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Looking closely at Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), its last 5-days average volume was 5.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5541, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8655. However, in the short run, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5899. Second resistance stands at $1.6697. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7097. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4701, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4301. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3503.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

There are currently 289,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 442.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,980 K according to its annual income of -72,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,700 K and its income totaled -29,950 K.

