BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) kicked off at the price of $2.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

July 11, 2022, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) trading session started at the price of $2.39, that was -7.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3992 and dropped to $2.195 before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. A 52-week range for BKSY has been $1.00 – $13.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -705.70%. With a float of $92.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

The firm has a total of 210 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackSky Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.63 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackSky Technology Inc., BKSY], we can find that recorded value of 1.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.47. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.93.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are 120,575K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 270.82 million. As of now, sales total 34,090 K while income totals -245,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,900 K while its last quarter net income were -19,990 K.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

