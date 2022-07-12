Can Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) drop of -3.85% in a week be considered a lucky break?

July 11, 2022, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) trading session started at the price of $1.04, that was -5.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. A 52-week range for MMAT has been $0.98 – $6.55.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 63.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.70%. With a float of $270.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.23 million.

In an organization with 130 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meta Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 17.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 44,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,450,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $45,465. This insider now owns 1,948,242 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 222.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4561, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5619. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0267. Second resistance stands at $1.0533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. The third support level lies at $0.9467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are 296,693K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 364.15 million. As of now, sales total 4,080 K while income totals -91,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,970 K while its last quarter net income were -18,430 K.