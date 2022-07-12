Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.0 million

A new trading day began on July 11, 2022, with Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) stock priced at $22.76, up 8.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.54 and dropped to $22.53 before settling in for the closing price of $22.49. CCRN’s price has ranged from $14.23 to $30.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%. With a float of $36.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.03 million.

The firm has a total of 2250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 205,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.54, taking the stock ownership to the 245,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 17,458 for $20.72, making the entire transaction worth $361,730. This insider now owns 205,812 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.09% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.83. The third major resistance level sits at $27.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.08.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 893.04 million, the company has a total of 38,214K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,677 M while annual income is 132,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 788,730 K while its latest quarter income was 61,980 K.