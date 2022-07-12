Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.62%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) on July 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $71.62, plunging -6.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.70 and dropped to $68.05 before settling in for the closing price of $73.83. Within the past 52 weeks, DQ’s price has moved between $32.20 and $90.48.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 53.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 465.90%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.38 million.

In an organization with 2399 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 59.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.11) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.39 million. That was better than the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.60.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 81.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.78. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.01. Second resistance stands at $73.18. The third major resistance level sits at $74.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.88. The third support level lies at $63.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.35 billion based on 74,507K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,679 M and income totals 748,920 K. The company made 1,280 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 535,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.