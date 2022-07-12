Dave Inc. (DAVE) posted a -12.14% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) kicked off on July 11, 2022, at the price of $0.6255, down -7.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6599 and dropped to $0.536 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has traded in a range of $0.62-$15.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -187.40%. With a float of $194.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.99 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Looking closely at Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8645, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.7763. However, in the short run, Dave Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6654. Second resistance stands at $0.7246. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7893. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5415, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4768. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4176.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 239.04 million has total of 371,990K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -5,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,550 K and last quarter income was -34,840 K.