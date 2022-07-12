ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.03%

A new trading day began on July 11, 2022, with ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) stock priced at $2.73, down -1.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.79 and dropped to $2.5901 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. EPIX’s price has ranged from $2.53 to $29.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.40%. With a float of $41.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.03 million.

In an organization with 30 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ESSA Pharma Inc. is 11.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 14,456. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,887 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 32,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 25,100 for $5.85, making the entire transaction worth $146,925. This insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in total.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -26.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESSA Pharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 48.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.69 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s (EPIX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. However, in the short run, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.76. Second resistance stands at $2.88. The third major resistance level sits at $2.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. The third support level lies at $2.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 113.29 million, the company has a total of 44,016K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -10,855 K.