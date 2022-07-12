Search
Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 114,310 K

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) on July 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.84, plunging -5.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Within the past 52 weeks, GOTU’s price has moved between $1.15 and $13.84.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -108.40%. With a float of $254.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9015 employees.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 1.77%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) saw its 5-day average volume 3.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 45.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1274. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8567 in the near term. At $1.9133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6767.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 454.90 million based on 254,896K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,030 M and income totals -487,000 K. The company made 114,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.

