Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.56 million

Markets

July 11, 2022, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) trading session started at the price of $3.01, that was -12.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.02 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. A 52-week range for GOL has been $2.97 – $8.99.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.70%. With a float of $156.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13927 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.28, operating margin of -53.22, and the pretax margin is -99.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.59) by -$1.95. This company achieved a net margin of -97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.18 million, its volume of 3.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.95 in the near term. At $3.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.39.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

There are 198,108K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 451.39 million. As of now, sales total 1,377 M while income totals -1,338 M. Its latest quarter income was 616,390 K while its last quarter net income were 499,090 K.

