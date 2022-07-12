HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) volume exceeds 1.35 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 11, 2022, with HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) stock priced at $3.48, down -9.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.26 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. HIVE’s price has ranged from $2.82 to $28.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $383.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.75, operating margin of +48.56, and the pretax margin is +64.01.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 10.35%, while institutional ownership is 8.62%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +63.78 while generating a return on equity of 56.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 17.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.19

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Looking closely at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.99. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.42. Second resistance stands at $3.58. The third major resistance level sits at $3.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.94.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 347.61 million, the company has a total of 82,242K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 66,700 K while annual income is 42,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,847 K while its latest quarter income was 64,246 K.