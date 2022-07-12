Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) volume exceeds 1.91 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Search
A new trading day began on July 11, 2022, with Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock priced at $2.32, down -6.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.33 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. IMTE’s price has ranged from $2.10 to $38.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -56.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 332.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) saw its 5-day average volume 5.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 367.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 303.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.29 in the near term. At $2.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.29 million, the company has a total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 150 K while annual income is -4,340 K.

