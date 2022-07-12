Investors finally get a glimpse of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) volume hitting the figure of 9.19 million.

July 11, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $53.69, that was -6.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.27 and dropped to $50.8101 before settling in for the closing price of $56.46. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $114.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $105.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.03 million.

In an organization with 26950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 37,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $94.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s CEO sold 20,000 for $91.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,836,545. This insider now owns 394,429 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.9 million. That was better than the volume of 3.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.34.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.17. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.45. Second resistance stands at $56.09. The third major resistance level sits at $57.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.17. The third support level lies at $47.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 115,965K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.28 billion. As of now, sales total 3,764 M while income totals -755,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 953,330 K while its last quarter net income were -183,320 K.