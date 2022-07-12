Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) last year’s performance of -77.78% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

July 11, 2022, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) trading session started at the price of $6.18, that was -9.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.28 and dropped to $5.7309 before settling in for the closing price of $6.37. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $4.47 – $26.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.40%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74 and is forecasted to reach -2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Looking closely at Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.80. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.12. Second resistance stands at $6.47. The third major resistance level sits at $6.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.02.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 99,877K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 567.89 million. As of now, sales total 177,930 K while income totals -226,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 47,590 K while its last quarter net income were -69,460 K.

Newsletter

 

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.95% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) on July 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.70, plunging -5.43% from the previous trading...
Read more

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 447,580 K

Sana Meer -
On July 11, 2022, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) opened at $7.28, lower -5.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is expecting -46.21% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 11, 2022, with Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) stock priced at $6.57, down -9.60% from the previous day...
Read more

