Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 11, 2022, with Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) stock priced at $1.31, down -12.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. BITF’s price has ranged from $1.04 to $9.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 168.10%. With a float of $171.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.85%, while institutional ownership is 12.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitfarms Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], we can find that recorded value of 2.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8074, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0513. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0133.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 292.69 million, the company has a total of 198,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,490 K while annual income is 22,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,330 K while its latest quarter income was 4,520 K.