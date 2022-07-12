Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) to new highs

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) on July 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.56, soaring 9.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.634 and dropped to $0.5532 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Within the past 52 weeks, EBON’s price has moved between $0.37 and $3.10.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.80, operating margin of +3.95, and the pretax margin is +4.64.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ebang International Holdings Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 19.92%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 1.90.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Looking closely at Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), its last 5-days average volume was 5.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s (EBON) raw stochastic average was set at 18.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6872, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2376. However, in the short run, Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6423. Second resistance stands at $0.6785. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7231. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5615, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5169. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4807.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 84.36 million based on 140,751K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 51,450 K and income totals 4,430 K.