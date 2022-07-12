No matter how cynical the overall market is Ford Motor Company (F) performance over the last week is recorded -0.27%

On July 11, 2022, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened at $11.54, lower -2.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.66 and dropped to $11.27 before settling in for the closing price of $11.62. Price fluctuations for F have ranged from $10.61 to $25.87 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.60% at the time writing. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.01 billion.

In an organization with 183000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 321,340. In this transaction President, Ford Blue of this company sold 25,892 shares at a rate of $12.41, taking the stock ownership to the 511,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,165,600. This insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 74.15% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 65.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 82.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 8.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.79. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.54. Second resistance stands at $11.80. The third major resistance level sits at $11.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.76.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are currently 4,019,765K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 136,341 M according to its annual income of 17,937 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,476 M and its income totaled -3,110 M.