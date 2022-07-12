No matter how cynical the overall market is, Phunware Inc. (PHUN) performance over the last week is recorded 31.43%

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) kicked off on July 11, 2022, at the price of $1.48, up 13.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.54 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has traded in a range of $0.82-$24.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.50%. With a float of $92.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.84 million.

The firm has a total of 120 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 229,530. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,983 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 27,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,980. This insider now owns 132,757 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Phunware Inc., PHUN], we can find that recorded value of 8.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4117, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4241. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0333.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 127.25 million has total of 97,835K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,640 K in contrast with the sum of -53,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,780 K and last quarter income was -14,920 K.