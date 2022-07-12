Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) performance over the last week is recorded 2.34%

Top Picks

A new trading day began on July 11, 2022, with VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) stock priced at $31.12, up 0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.5285 and dropped to $30.89 before settling in for the closing price of $31.32. VICI’s price has ranged from $26.23 to $33.95 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.70%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VICI Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) saw its 5-day average volume 6.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.68 in the near term. At $31.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.41.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.94 billion, the company has a total of 963,002K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,510 M while annual income is 1,014 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 416,630 K while its latest quarter income was 240,380 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...

-27.04% percent quarterly performance for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) on July 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $66.94, plunging -7.47% from the previous trading...
Read more

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -17.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
July 11, 2022, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) trading session started at the price of $96.00, that was -2.31% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Compass Inc. (COMP) performance over the last week is recorded 4.99%

Sana Meer -
On July 11, 2022, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) opened at $4.52, lower -7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam