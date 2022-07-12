Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.41 million

July 11, 2022, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) trading session started at the price of $14.18, that was -7.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.24 and dropped to $13.23 before settling in for the closing price of $14.46. A 52-week range for XM has been $11.33 – $49.03.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -278.50%. With a float of $143.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.70 million.

The firm has a total of 4808 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Qualtrics International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 20.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Qualtrics International Inc., XM], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.63. The third major resistance level sits at $15.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.99.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

There are 581,280K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.51 billion. As of now, sales total 1,076 M while income totals -1,059 M. Its latest quarter income was 335,650 K while its last quarter net income were -292,330 K.