Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) average volume reaches $1.92M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) kicked off on July 11, 2022, at the price of $0.4264, down -7.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4499 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Over the past 52 weeks, QNGY has traded in a range of $0.36-$10.10.

While this was happening, with a float of $65.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.53 million.

The firm has a total of 130 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 21.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quanergy Systems Inc., QNGY], we can find that recorded value of 2.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8032, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5980. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4399. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4699. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4898. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3701. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3401.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.94 million has total of 92,695K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,015 K in contrast with the sum of -35,835 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,367 K and last quarter income was -104,682 K.