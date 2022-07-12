Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) average volume reaches $1.92M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) kicked off on July 11, 2022, at the price of $0.4264, down -7.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4499 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Over the past 52 weeks, QNGY has traded in a range of $0.36-$10.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

While this was happening, with a float of $65.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.53 million.

The firm has a total of 130 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 21.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quanergy Systems Inc., QNGY], we can find that recorded value of 2.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8032, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5980. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4399. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4699. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4898. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3701. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3401.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.94 million has total of 92,695K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,015 K in contrast with the sum of -35,835 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,367 K and last quarter income was -104,682 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is expecting -47.38% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) on July 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.38, plunging -7.04% from the previous trading...
Read more

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.27%

Shaun Noe -
July 11, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) trading session started at the price of $36.42, that was 0.35% jump from the session before....
Read more

KPTI (Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -7.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On July 11, 2022, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) opened at $5.20, lower -7.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam