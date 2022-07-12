Search
The Mosaic Company (MOS) plunged -0.66 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) on July 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.48, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.50 and dropped to $44.27 before settling in for the closing price of $45.22. Within the past 52 weeks, MOS’s price has moved between $28.26 and $79.28.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 153.60%. With a float of $360.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $366.10 million.

In an organization with 12525 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.79, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +18.00.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.20 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.50% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

The Mosaic Company (MOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 4.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.56.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.18. However, in the short run, The Mosaic Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.52. Second resistance stands at $46.13. The third major resistance level sits at $46.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.06.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.23 billion based on 361,993K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,357 M and income totals 1,631 M. The company made 3,922 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,182 M in sales during its previous quarter.

