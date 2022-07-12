TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) volume exceeds 1.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 11, 2022, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) opened at $9.44, lower -19.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.50 and dropped to $7.61 before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. Price fluctuations for TXMD have ranged from $1.99 to $57.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.90% at the time writing. With a float of $380.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $424.93 million.

The firm has a total of 416 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.33, operating margin of -160.75, and the pretax margin is -198.29.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TherapeuticsMD Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 35.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 15,947. In this transaction CAO and VP of Finance of this company sold 29,790 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 99,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 1,000,000 for $0.58, making the entire transaction worth $578,500. This insider now owns 2,236,864 shares in total.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.83) by -$1.17. This company achieved a net margin of -198.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.60% during the next five years compared to 1.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.74, a number that is poised to hit -4.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TherapeuticsMD Inc., TXMD], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s (TXMD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 310.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.13. The third major resistance level sits at $10.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.09.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Key Stats

There are currently 8,847K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 86,950 K according to its annual income of -172,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,330 K and its income totaled -49,020 K.