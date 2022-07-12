Search
Tuya Inc. (TUYA) average volume reaches $1.63M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On July 11, 2022, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) opened at $2.31, lower -9.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.38. Price fluctuations for TUYA have ranged from $1.75 to $21.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -200.00% at the time writing. With a float of $380.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $556.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.81%, while institutional ownership is 36.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Looking closely at Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. However, in the short run, Tuya Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.27. Second resistance stands at $2.38. The third major resistance level sits at $2.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are currently 491,847K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,080 K according to its annual income of -175,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,320 K and its income totaled -54,950 K.

