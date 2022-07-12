Tuya Inc. (TUYA) average volume reaches $1.63M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On July 11, 2022, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) opened at $2.31, lower -9.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.38. Price fluctuations for TUYA have ranged from $1.75 to $21.58 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -200.00% at the time writing. With a float of $380.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $556.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.81%, while institutional ownership is 36.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Looking closely at Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. However, in the short run, Tuya Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.27. Second resistance stands at $2.38. The third major resistance level sits at $2.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are currently 491,847K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,080 K according to its annual income of -175,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,320 K and its income totaled -54,950 K.