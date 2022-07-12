Search
Shaun Noe
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 15.74%

Company News

July 11, 2022, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) trading session started at the price of $0.4474, that was -5.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.4098 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. A 52-week range for VS has been $0.39 – $5.51.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.40%. With a float of $17.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6 employees.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Versus Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 13.29%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 84535.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6183, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9117. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4967 in the near term. At $0.5235, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5669. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4265, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3831. The third support level lies at $0.3563 if the price breaches the second support level.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

There are 12,259K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.19 million. As of now, sales total 770 K while income totals -17,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 320 K while its last quarter net income were -2,580 K.

