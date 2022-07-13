17.75% volatility in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) kicked off on July 12, 2022, at the price of $1.33, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Over the past 52 weeks, HSDT has traded in a range of $1.06-$16.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.50%. With a float of $3.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.13 million.

In an organization with 19 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of -3472.03, and the pretax margin is -3473.56.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 26,789. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,100 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 53,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 3,000 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $15,929. This insider now owns 3,937 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3473.56 while generating a return on equity of -239.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.05, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7008, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4111. However, in the short run, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2167. Second resistance stands at $3.0133. The third major resistance level sits at $3.4567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5333.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.21 million has total of 3,798K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 520 K in contrast with the sum of -18,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 190 K and last quarter income was -4,350 K.