American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) kicked off on July 12, 2022, at the price of $1.18, up 5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has traded in a range of $0.60-$9.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.10%. With a float of $4.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.79

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) saw its 5-day average volume 12.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 32.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 196.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 147.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8532, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1180. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2833 in the near term. At $1.3267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0433.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.15 million has total of 4,741K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 987 K in contrast with the sum of -6,099 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 154 K and last quarter income was -2,628 K.