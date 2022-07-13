Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is expecting -19.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

On July 12, 2022, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) opened at $10.25, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.45 and dropped to $10.145 before settling in for the closing price of $10.31. Price fluctuations for OWL have ranged from $9.74 to $17.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -386.40% at the time writing. With a float of $398.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.86, operating margin of -100.12, and the pretax margin is -226.67.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 2.33%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 122,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.24, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 71,148 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,067,220. This insider now owns 48,934,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.66 while generating a return on equity of -39.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -386.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.83 million, its volume of 2.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,396,961K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 823,880 K according to its annual income of -376,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 275,980 K and its income totaled -11,820 K.

