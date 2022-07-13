Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) drop of -23.74% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

A new trading day began on July 12, 2022, with Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) stock priced at $0.5398, down -18.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5398 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. VINO’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $4.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 26.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.50%. With a float of $6.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 31.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9123, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0706. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5132 in the near term. At $0.5764, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6130. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3768. The third support level lies at $0.3136 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.62 million, the company has a total of 13,183K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,920 K while annual income is -2,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 430 K while its latest quarter income was -2,200 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

