Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -26.21% last month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) kicked off on July 12, 2022, at the price of $1.00, up 5.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.9069 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has traded in a range of $1.00-$4.10.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.20%. With a float of $467.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $470.57 million.

In an organization with 4600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 886,557. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 561,112 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 104,872,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 68,207 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $253,730. This insider now owns 167,551 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.36 million. That was better than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8067. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1310. Second resistance stands at $1.1921. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3041. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9579, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8459. The third support level lies at $0.7848 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 581.84 million has total of 475,291K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,241 M in contrast with the sum of -433,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 525,690 K and last quarter income was -89,870 K.