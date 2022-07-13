Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.75% last month.

On July 12, 2022, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) opened at $3.19, lower -4.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.225 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Price fluctuations for HMY have ranged from $3.00 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 603.20% at the time writing. With a float of $433.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

In an organization with 38459 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.30, operating margin of +19.59, and the pretax margin is +14.31.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by 0.00% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.18. Second resistance stands at $3.29. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. The third support level lies at $2.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are currently 616,526K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,721 M according to its annual income of 331,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,998 M and its income totaled 77,857 K.