ING Groep N.V. (ING) is -8.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 12, 2022, with ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) stock priced at $9.14, down -1.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.35 and dropped to $9.11 before settling in for the closing price of $9.35. ING’s price has ranged from $8.74 to $15.56 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -13.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.70%. With a float of $3.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.77 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57000 employees.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ING Groep N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) saw its 5-day average volume 5.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 4.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.34 in the near term. At $9.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.98. The third support level lies at $8.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.05 billion, the company has a total of 3,900,669K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 32,119 M while annual income is 7,041 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,329 M while its latest quarter income was 480,300 K.