Investors must take note of Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) performance last week, which was 15.64%.

On July 12, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) opened at $0.43, higher 7.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Price fluctuations for COSM have ranged from $0.35 to $6.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 52.80% over the past five years. With a float of $11.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 48.24%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7626, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6810. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5368 in the near term. At $0.6284, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6868. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3868, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3284. The third support level lies at $0.2368 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are currently 19,107K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,240 K according to its annual income of -7,962 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,072 K and its income totaled 203 K.