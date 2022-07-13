Last month’s performance of -8.54% for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is certainly impressive

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) kicked off on July 12, 2022, at the price of $34.40, down -0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.075 and dropped to $34.39 before settling in for the closing price of $34.68. Over the past 52 weeks, WY has traded in a range of $31.07-$42.86.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 9.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 225.80%. With a float of $742.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $747.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9214 workers is very important to gauge.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 135,660. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $38.76, taking the stock ownership to the 30,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $38.43, making the entire transaction worth $115,290. This insider now owns 27,246 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.19) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

The latest stats from [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.66 million was inferior to 4.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.38. The third major resistance level sits at $35.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.01. The third support level lies at $33.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.38 billion has total of 744,498K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,201 M in contrast with the sum of 2,607 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,112 M and last quarter income was 771,000 K.