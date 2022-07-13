Search
LOW (Lowe’s Companies Inc.) climbed 0.49 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On July 12, 2022, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) opened at $181.99, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $185.395 and dropped to $180.095 before settling in for the closing price of $180.11. Price fluctuations for LOW have ranged from $170.12 to $263.31 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.30% at the time writing. With a float of $638.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $660.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 200000 employees.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lowe’s Companies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.71) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.70% during the next five years compared to 28.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.27, a number that is poised to hit 4.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Looking closely at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW), its last 5-days average volume was 2.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.13.

During the past 100 days, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s (LOW) raw stochastic average was set at 15.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $187.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $218.62. However, in the short run, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $184.23. Second resistance stands at $187.46. The third major resistance level sits at $189.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $178.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $173.63.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Key Stats

There are currently 639,129K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 115.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 96,250 M according to its annual income of 8,442 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,659 M and its income totaled 2,333 M.

Newsletter

 

Asana Inc. (ASAN) is expecting -47.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) on July 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.19, plunging -4.11% from the previous trading day....
Read more

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.85%

Shaun Noe -
July 12, 2022, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) trading session started at the price of $20.22, that was -11.42% drop from the...
Read more

7.97% volatility in Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 12, 2022, with Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock priced at $14.15, down -11.89% from the previous day...
Read more

