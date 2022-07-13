No matter how cynical the overall market is Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) performance over the last week is recorded -5.00%

July 12, 2022, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) trading session started at the price of $1.25, that was -8.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. A 52-week range for LPTX has been $0.92 – $4.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.40%. With a float of $70.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 36 workers is very important to gauge.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 10.38%, while institutional ownership is 57.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 87.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

The latest stats from [Leap Therapeutics Inc., LPTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 1.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1647, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0855. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9600.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

There are 88,318K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 96.14 million. As of now, sales total 1,500 K while income totals -40,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -10,380 K.