No matter how cynical the overall market is, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) performance over the last week is recorded -3.06%

A new trading day began on July 12, 2022, with Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) stock priced at $4.69, down -5.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.85 and dropped to $4.275 before settling in for the closing price of $4.70. ZETA’s price has ranged from $4.09 to $13.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -673.20%. With a float of $104.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.09 million.

The firm has a total of 1434 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.86, operating margin of -53.61, and the pretax margin is -54.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 8,249. In this transaction Senior Vice President, Finance of this company sold 1,576 shares at a rate of $5.23, taking the stock ownership to the 237,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance sold 6,185 for $5.64, making the entire transaction worth $34,888. This insider now owns 239,228 shares in total.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54.45 while generating a return on equity of -9,111.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -673.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zeta Global Holdings Corp., ZETA], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (ZETA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.62.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 864.29 million, the company has a total of 202,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 458,340 K while annual income is -249,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 126,270 K while its latest quarter income was -72,040 K.